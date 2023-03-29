Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.52 million.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. 1,073,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Semtech by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Semtech by 916.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 354,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

