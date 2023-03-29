Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.52 million.
Semtech Stock Performance
Shares of SMTC stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. 1,073,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Featured Articles
