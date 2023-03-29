ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 10,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2,095.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.77. The company had a trading volume of 206,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.18, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

