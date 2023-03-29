Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Shell were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,532,000 after acquiring an additional 515,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shell by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.