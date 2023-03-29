Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Purchases New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 111,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,730,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,306,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

