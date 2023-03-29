SHF (SHFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

SHF Trading Down 4.0 %

SHFS opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80. SHF has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $30.47.

Get SHF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SHF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SHF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SHF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.