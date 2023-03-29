Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NYSE SHOP traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,190,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $75.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

