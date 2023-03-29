Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Grows By 45.1%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,700 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 498,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 177,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 141,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,261 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 539,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $4,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKYA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.