Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Declines By 25.2%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

APMSF stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. Aperam has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

