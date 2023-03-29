Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Declines By 26.2%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ASMPT Stock Down 1.6 %
ASMPT stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $31.85.
About ASMPT
