Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Grows By 233.3%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Atos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Atos has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

About Atos

Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

