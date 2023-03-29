Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Increases By 93.3%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance
AVVH traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,059. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVVAA World Health Care Products (AVVH)
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.