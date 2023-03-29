Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Increases By 93.3%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance

AVVH traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,059. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

