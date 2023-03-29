Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Increases By 760.3%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,200 shares, a growth of 760.3% from the February 28th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.1 days.

Bionomics Stock Up 48.5 %

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

