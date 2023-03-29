Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Decreases By 33.3%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTBDW remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

