Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Rises By 652.0%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, an increase of 652.0% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCVI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCVI remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,234. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

