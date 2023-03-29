Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Increases By 39.5%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 342,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 207,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 137,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,657. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

