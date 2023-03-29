Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Expands By 323.2%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 323.2% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fuji Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Fuji Electric Price Performance

Fuji Electric stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Featured Articles

