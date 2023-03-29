Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Increases By 431.3%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 431.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of GAINN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Further Reading

