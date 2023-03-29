Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Decreases By 93.9%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,269,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HEWG stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. 6,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $31.05.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

