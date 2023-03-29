Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Increases By 215.6%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 215.6% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance

KNOS remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 120,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Get Kronos Advanced Technologies alerts:

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.