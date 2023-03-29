Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Drops By 28.9%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NIQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 8,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,779,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

