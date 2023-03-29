Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Drops By 28.9%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:NIQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 8,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $15.70.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.