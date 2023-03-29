Short Interest in PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Grows By 400.0%

PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PBCO Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:PBCO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 1,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002. PBCO Financial has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

Get PBCO Financial alerts:

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.

PBCO Financial Company Profile

PBCO Financial Corp. is a locally-owned community bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers e-banking, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded by Michael L. Sickels and Kenneth D. Trautman Jr. in July 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBCO Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBCO Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.