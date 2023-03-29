Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Grows By 38.5%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.80. 26,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,470. The stock has a market cap of $623.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $127.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

