Short Interest in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Expands By 277.0%

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 277.0% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GENY stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. 4,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Company Profile

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

