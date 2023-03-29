Short Interest in PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Rises By 293.1%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 293.1% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 283.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PSP Swiss Property from CHF 120 to CHF 115 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSPSF remained flat at $106.25 during trading on Wednesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.61.

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding.

