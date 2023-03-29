Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Expands By 350.0%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 1.9 %

ADOOY stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.5945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.34. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

