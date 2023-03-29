Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Expands By 38.1%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,404.0 days.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of SVTRF remained flat at $33.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.