Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Drops By 60.9%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. 16,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

