Short Interest in SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Drops By 82.4%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.30) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($2.95) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of SSP Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.