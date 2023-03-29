Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Grows By 143.8%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sumco Price Performance

Shares of SUOPY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.35. Sumco has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75.

Get Sumco alerts:

About Sumco

(Get Rating)

See Also

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.