Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Grows By 143.8%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Sumco Price Performance
Shares of SUOPY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.35. Sumco has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75.
About Sumco
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumco (SUOPY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.