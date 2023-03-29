Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Increases By 33.3%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Talanx from $49.50 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Talanx Stock Performance

TNXXF remained flat at C$34.77 during trading on Wednesday. Talanx has a twelve month low of C$34.49 and a twelve month high of C$34.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.77.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Further Reading

