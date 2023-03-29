Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Grows By 35.0%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

Shares of TechnoPro stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 65,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,965. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

About TechnoPro

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business segments: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Domestic, and Overseas.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.