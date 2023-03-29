Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Grows By 35.0%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TechnoPro Stock Performance
Shares of TechnoPro stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 65,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,965. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.
About TechnoPro
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechnoPro (TCCPY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.