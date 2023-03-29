Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Decreases By 84.5%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Techtronic Industries Price Performance
Shares of TTNDY stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29.
About Techtronic Industries
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Techtronic Industries (TTNDY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.