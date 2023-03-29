Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Decreases By 84.5%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

Shares of TTNDY stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

