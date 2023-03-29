Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Drops By 81.1%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TELNY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.48. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.