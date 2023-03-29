Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Decreases By 59.3%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Toshiba Stock Performance

Shares of Toshiba stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 59,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

