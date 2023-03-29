Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Decreases By 59.3%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Toshiba Stock Performance
Shares of Toshiba stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 59,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
