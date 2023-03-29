Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Expands By 40.9%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Performance

NASDAQ TANNL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 12,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,701. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.