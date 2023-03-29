Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Drops By 97.5%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 333,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.99) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

