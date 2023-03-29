Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Expands By 37.3%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,800 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 572,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

VGLT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. 642,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,397. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.