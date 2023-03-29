Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Drops By 61.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. 321,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $74.46.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.