Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Drops By 61.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. 321,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $74.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

