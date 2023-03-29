Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($68.82) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.77) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.3 %

SHL stock opened at €51.48 ($55.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a twelve month high of €57.84 ($62.19). The company’s 50 day moving average is €50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

