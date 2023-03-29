Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Up 8.3%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 24,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Silver Range Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.05.

About Silver Range Resources

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

