Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Stephens

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

