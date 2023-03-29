Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $656,848.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $656,848.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,211 shares of company stock worth $4,348,160. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

