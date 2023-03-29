Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Shares Up 9%

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.06. Approximately 144,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 311,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Solaris Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$746.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.09.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

