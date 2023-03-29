Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRNE. Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
