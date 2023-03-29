Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRNE. Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

