Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Spark Networks from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

