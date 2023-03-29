Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Spark Networks from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
