SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,508,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 8,010,030 shares.The stock last traded at $28.78 and had previously closed at $28.85.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,528.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

