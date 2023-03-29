SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,119,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,353. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

