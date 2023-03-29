SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 1.46% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $57,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV remained flat at $74.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,137. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

