SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,366,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,349,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 847,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after buying an additional 776,161 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 602,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,476,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 135,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,453. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.