SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $35.81.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

